UVI Select Bundle is now 89% off until 22 January

Available at a fraction of the price for a limited time, the bundle consists of cutting-edge synths, emulations of classic synths and a nifty filter effect.

UVI is offering an 89 percent discount on its Select Bundle, a collection of 10 software instruments and an effect, until 22 January.

The bundle is made up of forward-thinking instruments such as a hybrid orchestra and modern-sounding synths alongside high-quality emulations of vintage gear. There’s also a cool filter effect called Shade.

The Augmented Orchestra is arguably one of the headliners of this bundle, offering an expansive hybrid orchestra with over 400 meticulously crafted instrument layers. You can jump into a rich library of hand-crafted presets or craft your own. UVI describes it as an “expansive sonic playground ready to spark inspiration for breathtaking soundscapes”.

Emulation II+ pays homage to the 1980s by offering three iconic sampler synths and an expansive lo-fi drum machine. Featuring original sounds recorded from vintage hardware alongside loads of newly designed ones, this suite allows users to either play each synth individually or layer them for an immersive sonic experience.

The FM Suite introduces a set of five instruments that offer an extensive range of vintage FM sounds, faithfully capturing the essence of analogue originals like the Yamaha dual 6-operator DX1, the 8-operator FVX-1, the early GS2, the DX7, and more.

Included in the bundle are additional gems such as IRCAM Prepared Piano 2 – a distinctive instrument recorded on a grand piano at the IRCAM Institute in Paris, allowing for experimental exploration of piano sounds through customisable arpeggiators.

Also, Meteor offers a creative toolset delivering rich, layered swells, dramatic crescendos, and impactful sounds. Nagoya Harp transcends genres with over 20,000 samples and unique performance scripts, while Quadra presents a powerful four-part multi-instrument and sequence designer ideal for dynamic, rhythmic, and evolving sequences based on muted and harmonic sounds.

Shade is a filtering tool that blurs conventional boundaries between equalisers, filtering, and modulation effects. With 35 filter shapes and 10 modulators.

Synth Anthology 4 comprises 200 hardware synths with professionally designed patches and well-developed performance controls, offering an authentic hardware sound in an easy-to-use interface.

Whoosh is an interesting synth that generates movement, wind, and whoosh-type effects with customizable layers, while finally the 8-Bit Synth, inspired by vintage computers and gaming systems, provides a collection of sound samples for producers seeking nostalgic sonics.

The offer takes the price of the bundle, originally £1619, down to just £179.

