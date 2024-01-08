Urbanista’s solar-charging headphones receive a second gen revamp

They now have passive noise cancelling as well as active, more power-efficient internal components and re-jigged designs.

Urbanista has launched the second generation of its solar-charged Los Angeles headphones and Phoenix wireless earbuds.

Originally launched in 2021, both the headphones and earbuds are charged by Powerfoyle, an innovative, flexible solar cell material created by Swedish brand, Exeger. When applied to electronic devices, it charges them via solar power without the need for direct sunlight.

Now, Urbanista has made improvements to the “world first” headphone range’s noise cancellation capabilities. The brand has also added more power-efficient internal components and switched up the designs.

The Los Angeles headphones maintain their solar charging capability with Powerfoyle integrated into the headband for recharging, designed to charge with both indoor ambient light and outdoor sunlight.

They’ve been updated with adaptive noise cancellation for an enhanced listening experience and more power-efficient internal components for improved performance.

In terms of design, they now offer a more comfortable fit and lower clamping force. Urbanista has also added a 3.5mm jack for wired listening, which was previously omitted. The headphones also now have enhanced on-ear detection functionality, with multipoint and on-ear detection managed via a companion app.

Urbanista’s Phoenix wireless earbuds are still chargeable via the Powerfoyle material integrated into the charging case and on the earbuds themselves. Now, though, they have increased battery life, giving you 32 hours when charged from the case, and eight hours from the buds themselves.

Other changes include a reduction in size, making them more comfortable on your ear. Internal upgrades have also been implemented for better power efficiency. They also have an upgraded IP54 rating, which means they’re protected from limited dust ingress and water spray from any direction.

While Urbanista has been heralded as a leading brand in the solar chagrin headphones apace, the likes of Phillips and TP Vision are starting to follow suit.

Speaking to The Verge, the brand’s marketing director Tuomas Lonka says he’s not worried about competition: “It’s great that there are more products out in the market using this technology. People get more aware of it, and believe in it, and consumers will probably start preferring it in the products.

“A lot of these things that we’re developing, we’re kind of figuring out on the go,” says Lonka. “If we see others adopt the technology, we can maybe take some things to improve our own product. So I think overall for the whole ecosystem around Powerfoyle it’s great that more players are coming along.”

The second generation Los Angeles headphones cost around $194, while the second generation Phoenix earbuds will set you back around $97.

Find out more at Urbanista.