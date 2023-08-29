Universal Audio launches the new Apollo Twin X USB audio interface

Track and mix with elite-class Apollo X conversion and realtime UAD processing.

Universal Audio has released the Apollo Twin X USB, a desktop audio interface that gives Windows-based musicians and producers “elite-class” audio conversion with the tone, feel, and flow of analogue recording.

According to UA, the new Apollo Twin X USB improves upon the original Apollo Twin’s audio quality with revamped A/D and D/A conversion — giving you extra dynamic range and ultra-low THD.

The unit comes with 10 x 6 USB 3 audio interface for Windows, and has two Unison preamps which offer “stunning models” of classic tube and transformer-based preamps, guitar amps, and stompboxes. It also features UAD-2 DUO Core Processing that allows for tracking through vintage compressors, EQs, tape machines, mic preamps, and guitar amp plug-ins with “near-zero latency”, says UA.

Apollo Twin X USB works with your Windows DAW via rock solid ASIO drivers, and runs UAD Powered Plug-Ins via VST & AAX in all major DAWs.

Out of the box, each interface comes complete with UA’s Heritage Edition UAD plug-in bundle, featuring Teletronix LA-2A and 1176 compressor collections, 610-B Tube Preamp & EQ Collection, Pultec Passive EQ Collection,Pure Plate Reverb, and more

The Apollo Twin X USB is now available for $999.

In related news, Universal Audio has launched four new single-footswitch stompbox effects pedals that emulate vintage effects from ’50s to ’80s. They are: the Orion Tape Echo, 1176 Studio Compressor, Heavenly Plate Reverb and the Evermore Studio Reverb.

Each pedal costs $219, apart from the 1176 Studio Compressor, which will set you back $199.

