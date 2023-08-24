New UAFX pedals by Universal Audio emulate vintage effects from ’50s to ’80s

Universal Audio has launched four new single-footswitch stompbox effects pedals – the Orion Tape Echo, 1176 Studio Compressor, Heavenly Plate Reverb & the Evermore Studio Reverb. Each pedal emulates a classic effects pedal made between 1950 and 1980 but in more compact units.

The Orion Tape Echo, according to UA, is an authentic emulation of the vintage Maestro Echoplex EP-III tape echo launched in 1970, albeit far more portable. The brand has captured the essence of the original’s analogue preamp, making for fat tones and effects, and it has different tape types: Mint, Worn, and Old, and a Wonk control for added vintage flavour.

Universal Audio’s 1176 Studio Compressor emulates the iconic 1176LN Limiting Amplifier launched in 1967. It has Single, Dual, and Sustain modes, and you can adjust the Input, Output, Attack, and Release settings as with the original. There’s also a Ratio knob with the “all buttons in” mode, making for gritty results.

The Heavenly Plate Reverb pedal offers the same vibe of 1950s German-crafted studio reverbs. There are three vintage studio plate reverb types to pick from here – Vintage Bright, Vintage Dark, and Modern Full plate settings. You can also fiddle with the pedal’s Mod, Pre Delay, and EQ controls for precise and detailed effect crafting.

Finally, the Universal Audio Evermore Studio Reverb captures the textured ambient trails and captivating modulations found in vintage digital hardware from the late 70s. There are distinct sounding Room, Small Hall, and Large Hall programs within a compact stompbox design. You also get accurate vintage bass, mid, and treble decay controls.

If you’re a fan of Universal Audio pedals, we recently reviewed the brand’s multi-effects UAFX Del-Verb. We called it an “ambience companion”, writing that it “potentially contains every ambient sound you could ever wish for”.

Each pedal costs $219, apart from the 1176 Studio Compressor, which will set you back $199. Check them out over at Universal Audio.