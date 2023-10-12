Universal Audio’s updated LA-2A Tube Compressor plugin is free – but not for long

Interested? You have until 31 October to claim it – all you have to do is create an account with Universal Audio, if you haven’t already.

Universal Audio is giving away a new version of its popular LA-2A Tube Compressor plugin, which is an emulation of the classic Teletronix LA-2A Levelling Amplifier, for free.

The offer is running until 31 October and simply requires you to create a Universal Audio account. Or, of course, if you already have one, you can install the plugin emulation right away.

Both Universal Audio’s hardware and software versions of the Teletronix hardware effects unit were originally launched in the early noughties. Both replicate the original, produced by Teletronix Engineering Company from 1965 until 1969.

It provides gentle, programme-dependent optical compression, imparting a smooth and musical character to audio signals. Offering authentic emulation of classic hardware LA-2A compressors, the plugin includes three historic models: the LA-2A Silver, LA-2A Gray, and the original LA-2, each with unique sonic characteristics.

Versatile and renowned for transparency, the LA-2A adds warmth without altering audio integrity. It also offers user-friendly controls and presets from renowned engineers for easy setup.

This plugin version of the LA-2A Tube Compressor is part of UA’s LA-2A Classic Leveler Plugin Collection. The emulations in this series have become renowned tools for professional mixers worldwide, with the producer for Mac Miller and Madonna, Ariel Borujow, heralding the LA-2A Tube Compressor as his “go-to compressor for lead vocals and acoustic guitars”.

Universal Audio, aside from boasting a catalogue of widely-used studio gear, has a wealth of other software versions of classic effects units. In March 2023, it launched the Capitol Mastering Compressor plugin, which gives you the “rich” tone of the handbuilt tube mastering compressor, the CM5511, used by Capitol Studios.

UA is not the only brand in the business of thrusting classic oppressors into the digital age. Softube, in February 2023, announced the launch of Icons: The Compressor Collection, which includes three plugins that channel the “authentic character” of the original models of the 60s and 70s. This collection features the OPTO Compressor, based on the Teletronix LA-2A, the FET Compressor Mk II, inspired by the Urei LA-4), and the VCA Compressor, which is based on the API 2500+.

To claim your free copy of the Universal Audio LA-2A Tube Compressor plugin, head to Universal Audio.