Softube’s Icons: The Compressor Collection brings “authentic character” from the 60s and 70s to your DAW

The Swedish brand says the plugins have been “meticulously modelled” off the original compressors

Softube has announced the launch of Icons: The Compressor Collection, which features three plugins that channel the “authentic character” of the original models of the 60s and 70s.

The collection features the FET Compressor Mk II (inspired by the Urei LA-4), OPTO Compressor (based on the Teletronix LA-2A), and VCA Compressor (API 2500+).

Take a look at the walkthrough to see how it works:

Each plugin has been modernised to accompany new tools such as Drive, Stereo Link, a Sidechain section, High Frequency Make-up, and Dry/Wet while channelling the same sonic character of the vintage studio staples.

Icons’ modern features “make it easy to tailor the sound of the tracks on your mix”, according to Softube. With distortion and saturation separate from gain reduction, you can shape the sound by adjusting the amount of drive.

The Stereo Link feature provides the ability to toggle from Stereo Linked mode, with linked Left and Right gain reduction, to Unlinked Dual Mono for independent gain reduction for Left and Right channels. The Sidechain section – which hosts Sidechain Punch, Sidechain Filter, and External Sidechain – lets users customise the compression sound to best suit the sound source.

With the High Frequency Make-up feature, you can also compensate for the slight loss of higher frequencies when compressing the sound source, while the Dry/Wet dials give you the possibility of using parallel compression.

The plugins are available for use in the Softube Console 1 Mixing System, and currently have an introductory price of $199 USD until 1 March 2023. The price will then rise to $299 after this.

For more information go to softube.com