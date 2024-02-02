You can now save £1,328 on Universal Audio’s Electronic Music Bundle for a limited time

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. For more information on how this works, see our terms of use.

Looks like those January sales are just seeping right into February, as Universal Audio’s Electronic Music Bundle is now available for just £67, saving you a ridiculous £1,328 — yes, you read that right — over on Plugin Boutique. There are some serious goodies in here, too.

This mind-boggling bargain will set you up with Universal Audio’s Moog Minimoog emulation (£199 RRP), UA Opal (£199 RRP), the Studer A800 Tape Recorder (£349 RRP), the 1176 Classic Limiter Collection (£299 RRP), and the Lexicon 224 Digital Reverb emulation (£349 RRP). That’s not a bad set of plugins for £67, no matter what genre or style of music you make.

The deal is available until 18 February 2024, giving you some time if you’re not ready to hit ‘buy’ — but, frankly, a 95 per cent discount on these revered Universal Audio plugins is not one to miss. But if you’re not a fan of UA, you might want to check out the £900 discount on Native Instruments Digital-Analogue Bundle, landing you a host of excellent plugins for £54.

What’s in the Universal Audio Electronic Music Bundle?

Sure, the UA Electronic Music bundle is star-studded, but the Moog Minimoog is a superstar for any genre, any artist, any DAW. It’s the only Moog-endorsed third-party Minimoog emulation on the market, so you can guarantee that it’s one of the best.

Universal Audio’s Opal is a proprietary wavetable synth by the brand, which we awarded a 9/10 in our review in 2022.

We said: “Opal is an absolute gem. It’s expertly designed and makes sound design immediate and enjoyable. It’s versatile, comes with excellent presets, and its sound will glisten out of your speakers.”

The 1176 Classic Limiter Collection is a triple-threat of emulations of the revered 1176 hardware compressor, originally made by Universal Audio in 1967 (which at the time was called UREI).

As Plugin Boutique says, the 1176 is “an easy‑to‑use ‘desert island’ compressor that has lent its character and punch to some of the greatest recordings in history.”

Elsewhere in the bundle is the Lexicon 224 Digital Reverb emulation, which brings the sound of a legendary studio reverb straight to your DAW.

Used by everyone from the Talking Heads to U2, the Lexicon 224 “remains one of the most popular digital reverb units of all time. Now you can track and mix with this singular piece of audio history with the Lexicon 224 Reverb plug-in,” says Plugin Boutique.

Rounding out the deal is the Studer A800 Tape Recorder emulation, which gives you the warmth and presence of the iconic Studer A800 Multichannel Tape Recorder, which has been the analogue recording device for stellar records by the likes of Metallica, Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty, A Tribe Called Quest, and Jeff Buckley. You’ll get a faithful emulation of the hardware’s analogue circuitry, making it “the most accurate representation of multitrack analogue tape recording available.”

Grab the Universal Audio Electronic Music Bundle for £67 at Plugin Boutique now.