Save nearly $900 on Native Instruments plugins with this insane $54 bundle

The Digital-Analogue bundle includes the Massive heavyweight synthesizer, iZotope’s Neoverb, a console used by Beatles’ producer Sir George Martin, and more.

Fancy a bargain? Plugin Boutique is currently offering up a versatile bundle that is sure to aid all your production needs.

The Native Instruments x Plugin Boutique Digital-Analogue Bundle offers a perfect balance of raw analogue sampling and sharp, innovative digital plug-in tools. The wide-ranging bundle will fully kit you out – and it’s got a lovely $876 discount to top it off.

Kicking things off, the bundle includes Massive – that’s enough bang for your buck alone. The powerhouse synthesizer is legendary, trusted by bass-junkies and electro producers the world over, boasting over 1,300 sounds, flexible routing, innovative sound synthesis and more. The synth is currently going for $149 on its own, more than double the bundle’s $54 price tag. Even if you’ve just had your eye on Massive, this is a great opportunity to get it at a steal.

Elsewhere, the Digital-Analogue bundle also includes iZotope’s brilliant Neoverb. This intelligent reverb plugin boasts a nifty Reverb Assistant to guide you through; with an AI-powered EQ section that listens to your audio, the Assistant helps users avoid artefacts, mud and masking, allowing your mixing experience to run smoothly.

There’s also an endless selection of sounds to explore, with an Advanced Panel allowing users to experiment and dive head-first into fresh new sounds. Users can also play with a huge library of ready made vocal, instrumental and genre presets.

Brainworx’s bx_hybrid V2 is also included, a state-of-the-art mixing and mastering tool designed with analogue filters in mind. The mixing software is kitted out with critically acclaimed filters, as well as 11 EQ bands, an Auto Solo Mode for soloing single frequency bands, and more.

The bundle also boasts Focusrite’s bx_console – a channel strip designed specifically for Beatles Producer Sir George Martin. It’s a digital replication of a truly coveted console – only 10 of the full consoles were made, with only 9 still in existence.

Studio Drummer rounds things off nicely. The virtual drum software is kitted out with over 3,300 realistic acoustic drum tracks, allowing users to pop dynamic, lifelike drum tracks straight into their creations. Its versatile, offers detailed mixing options, and a great way to inject that raw, organic drum sound into your mixes.

The Native Instruments Digital-Analogue Bundle is currently available for $54. For more info, head to Plugin Boutique.