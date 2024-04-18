Tracktion’s “huge” Waveform Pro 13 update introduces a brand new Clip Launcher

Along with the update, new Feature Expansions for Waveform Free users have been launched.

Tracktion has launched Waveform Pro 13, a new update introducing an “inspiring” clip launcher workflow, a Wavetable synth, a refined UI and exclusive audio content from Mode Audio.

Accompanying the update is the release of the Clip Launcher Feature Expansion, which adds to the DJ Mix Tools, Pro Video, Recording Engineer, MIDI Producer and Synth Pack offerings, essentially allowing for Waveform Free users to build their own DAW. This way, users can keep workflows streamlined and costs down.

Within the new Clip Launcher, sequence actions can be used to build complicated arrangements with speed. The probability of each can be adjusted for “human-like variation”, or even quirky and unpredictable sequences.

Waveform 13 ships with a range of new content from Mode Audio so you can get easily started with the Clip Launcher, including exclusive content, from drums and basses, to synths and more, in a range of contemporary styles.

You can also capture your work with Performance Recording, which prints the performance to the arranger window so you can edit, mix and further adjust your creations later on. It’s also worth noting that a range of launchpad-style controllers are supported in Waveform, with zero configuration required.

Elsewhere in the update, the new Wavetable synth features two wavetable oscillators, plus a sub and noise oscillator. There are 150 wavetables included, and you can create your own by dragging and dropping a .wav file onto an oscillator. Serum format wavetables are also supported.

Additionally, the look and feel of Waveform 13 has been given a glow up, with a selection of new colour schemes to choose from. You’ll also have the option of creating and saving your own schemes, and colour-matched lanes can now aid with managing automation and more.

Waveform Pro 13 retails for $199. Feature Expansions for Waveform Free users start at $30.

Find out more or access a 30-day free trial over at Tracktion.