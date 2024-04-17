Plugin Boutique is offering its “lowest prices ever” on a range of Universal Audio UAD plugins

There’s an age-old adage: you can never have too many plugins. Okay, that isn’t a thing, but it’s true, right? Until the end of this month (30 April), you can grab a number of killer savings on Universal Audio UAD plugins over at Plugin Boutique.

Universal Audio’s UAD plugins are some of the best in the biz, and you pick up a select number for as little as $29 apiece until the end of the month.

Up for grabs for $29 each are a selection of effects – Pure Plate Reverb, Studio D Chorus, Oxide Tape Recorder, Brigade Chorus Pedal, and Waterfall Rotary Speaker – while there are a number of other products with up to 80 percent discount applied, too.

They include the Manley Tube Preamp, which is available for $74 at a 50 percent discount, Verve Analogue Machines for $99 at a 50 percent discount, PolyMAX Synth for $39 at a whopping 80 percent off, Waterfall B3 Organ with a cool 75 percent off, and Ravel Grand Piano for $39, again with a huge 80 percent knocked off its price tag.

Universal Audio UAD plugins usually come with pretty high price tags – reflective of their demand and standing among professional producers – so now’s your chance to grab one or two – or even the whole lot – while saving an awful lot of money.

As we say, these deals are available until 30 April (less than two weeks to go), so act fast if you want to treat your in-the-box studio setup to a cheeky little upgrade.

For more info, head to Plugin Boutique.