“Think Instagram filters”: UJAM’s free Usynth Drive plugin minimises complexity

UJAM has released its latest addition to the Usynth series, entitled Drive. It’s a free plugin synthesizer with a non-complicated user experience echoing that of Instagram, the brand says.

“Usynth doesn’t require you to know how a synthesizer works in order to find and create inspiring new sounds,” the German-American company, founded by Pharrell Williams and Hans Zimmer, says. “Intuitively tweak to your heart’s content. Think Instagram filters, or [a] steering wheel and two pedals – that’s how you operate Usynth.”

The synth has been designed for use in electronic genres, offering a range of dance music-leaning sounds. It has an uncomplicated interface that minimises confusion, simplifying the features down its bare bones, adopting a quick and easy, preset approach. Asides from the keyboard, which lights up the keys as they’re being pressed and Delay and Ambience controls, the plugin is mainly split into three sections: Sequencer, Synthesizer and Finisher.

Synthesizer is where you pick your preset out of a choice of 100 synth modes, from basses to pads and more. Here, you can then adjust the brightness and speed of the preset.

The Sequencer section acts as an arpeggiator or a phrase player, giving you 25 sequencing options in five categories. The Rate knob lets you adjust sequences and allows for quick experimentation, rather than having users drag, drop and click their way though sequencing controls.

Finally, Finisher is where effects are applied to the sound. You can choose from 90 Finisher Modes, which are essentially effects chain. Then, you can control these using four-parameter knobs. There’s also a Surprise button that randomises presets, making for instant inspiration.

This is the latest plugin to be added to UJAM’s Usynth series, which aims to provide easy-to-use synthesizers for electronic producers. Other plugins in the series include Drive, Deluxe, Core, 2080, Euphoria, Caramel. The whole collection costs $124.

Usynth Drive, however, is completely free to download. Find out more information and download the plugin at ujam.com.