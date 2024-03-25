AI text-to-music generator Suno now let’s you make songs up to two minutes long for free, and they sound freakishly realistic

Suno, an AI text-to-music generator that works using ChatGPT, has officially launched its V3 model allowing users to create songs up to two minutes long with a free account.

There are plenty of music generating AI tools out there now, all continuing to grow and expand. But Suno is a whole other beast, as it can pretty much do all elements of music creation for you from just one text prompt – from lyrics, to vocals, and the instruments that accompany them.

Suno was integrated into Microsoft’s Copilot chatbot back in December. At its launch, the brand proudly stated that with Suno, “you don’t have to know how to sing, play an instrument, or read music to bring your musical ideas to life.”

Suno’s website states you can “make a song about anything”, and as an example provides the prompt, “an atmospheric salsa song about a bad break up”. With a free account, users get a maximum of 50 credits per day, which allows you to make up to 10 songs without charge. However, these cannot be used commercially.

As reported by TechRadar, those who want to experiment further with the tool can upgrade to a Pro Plan or Premier Plan. The Pro tier allows you to make 500 songs a day, and you can use these commercially, for $8 per month.

If you feel like going utterly ham with music-making, you can create up to a whopping 2,000 songs per day with the Premier plan for $24 per month. On all plans, you get access to all of Suno’s tools – including a ‘custom’ mode where you write your own lyrics and an ‘instrumental’ mode for songs without lyrics.

Suno has been the talk of the town in recent weeks – Rolling Stone used the tool to generate a song with the prompt “solo acoustic Mississippi Delta blues about a sad AI” which went viral and faced some controversy.

At this point, it seems that details on how Suno’s AI model has been trained, or what exactly it has been trained on, are limited. It does, however, host an FAQs page on its website which explains topics such as ownership and copyright, plus restrictions on commercial use.

Find out more and try it out over at Suno.