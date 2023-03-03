Teenage Engineering explains the thought process behind $1,599 Field Desk

The simple design and the eye-popping $1,599 price tag have sparked some debate in the community

Teenage Engineering’s modular flat-pack Field Desk has turned heads with its price tag, and the brand has now stepped forward to explain its endeavour into furniture.

In a behind-the-scenes post explaining the thought process behind the desk’s design, it was revealed that the desk has its origins as an “in-house workspace solution” emphasising flexibility. “Field Desk is a part of ‘field rail system’ – a construction system that allows us to build whatever furniture we need, without any compromises, an opportunity to create our office environment exactly how we wanted it,” lead designer Christoffer explained, pointing out that portability was a key driver behind the design.

Guffe, Teenage Engineering’s head of mechanical engineering, created the rail system, which was inspired by his background in camera rigging, Christopher revealed, adding, “The many fixing points on a rig allow for lots of different accessories and customisations.”

The desk also uses recycled aluminium from Swedish manufacturer HYDRO, it was revealed. No comment was made on the table’s price tag in the post, though TE noted, “We liked it so much, we thought you might too.”

The simple design and the eye-popping $1,599 price tag have caused some debate in the community, with musicians such as DATSUNN and Orestes Gomez sharing their admiration for the new product.

Others aren’t quite so convinced, with Field Desk engineer Aisjam taking to YouTube to opine that while the construction of the desk was nice, and the materials used were certainly admirable, the price tag is somewhat exorbitant.