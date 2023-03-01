FiiO’s R7 is a next-gen desktop audio player and headphone amplifier with a futuristic look

The unit is compatible with active speakers and PCs, as well as both wired and wireless headphones.

Tech company FiiO has unveiled its new R7 unit, a “next generation” music streaming player that comes that also doubles down as a headphone amplifier.

READ MORE: Sonos Era 100 and 300 speakers allegedly leaked ahead of March launch

The new player debuted yesterday (28 February), and has been touted by the company as “a truly versatile solution for listening to your digital audio”. The R7 marks Fiio’s first time venturing into the niche, and its first-ever desktop hi-resolution audio player, which also functions as a balanced headphone amplifier.

Coming with 64GB of internal storage, the design is capable of working with a host of devices, including wired and wireless headphones, active speakers and PCs. A wealth of input and output options are also included.

SD, USB, optical and coaxial inputs allow you to access music files stored onboard and physically connect your audio source. Wireless connectivity is supported with both 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 incorporated.

According to FiiO, the R7 supports high-resolution PCM, native DSD audio, and MQA decoding. An extensive range of the most popular streaming platforms are also supported, with TIDAL, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, SoundCloud and more able to be downloaded via the pre-installed Google Play store.

Thanks to the THX AAA-788+ amplifiers and dual ESS ES9068AS DACs, the FiiO R7 also functions as a headphone amplifier.

Offering a choice of wired and wireless connections, as well as up to 3.6W, the R7 is designed to work alongside your favourite headphones. This is further explored with the choice of five gain-level modes – meaning you can tailor your R7 to best match your pre-existing headphones.

The R7 is available now, priced at £649.99. Find out more on FiiO’s website.