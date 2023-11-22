Teenage Engineering releases the EP-133 K.O. II with “knockout” bigger and better features

Teenage Engineering has launched the EP-133 K.O. II – a sampler, sequencer, and composer which improves upon its PO-33 K.O. micro sampler released five years ago.

The brand is calling it “the evolution of the world’s most sold sampler,” and says it adds further power, capabilities and a reworked sequencer.

The original PO-33 K.O. was released back in 2018, and at the time it scored 9/10 in a review from MusicTech. The mini product hosted eight sample slots, eight drum slots, 16 effects, and a 40 second sample memory.

On its official website, Teenage Engineering says: “Based on the legendary PO-33 K.O, the new EP–133 K.O.II adds more power, more sampling capabilities, a fully reworked sequencer and brand new punch-in 2.0 effects. Introducing a workflow that lets you go from idea to track faster than ever. It’s Pocket Operators gone pro.”

Its “knockout features” include a simple yet sleek orange, black and grey aesthetic with the “world’s first” super segment hybrid display. There’s space for 999 individual samples, as well as 12 mono and six stereo voice polyphony.

The EP–133 K.O.II also works in “Projects.” You can have up to nine available Projects, and these can contain up to 80,000 notes. Users can manage these through Patterns in Groups of four, where a Pattern has 12 tracks for samples and MIDI. Its loop mode is also seemingly borrowed from the OB-4, and you can even power it using four AAA batteries. Other features and highlights include:

12 pressure and velocity sensitive pads

Slice samples live or automatically

Stereo / mono sampling at 46.875 kHz / 16-bit

32-bit float signal chain, 24-bit ADC / DAC

Six built-in send FX and a master compressor

Ability to drag and drop using the sample tool

The EP–133 K.O.II is available now for $299.

Find out more over at Teenage Engineering.