Technics unveils the new-and-improved next-generation SL-1200GR2 turntable

Technics has unveiled the latest addition to its iconic SL-1200 series of direct drive turntables — the SL-1200GR2.

The new model boasts several upgrades from its predecessor, including a new drive control technique for smooth, accurate rotational stability and a new multi-stage silent power supply for an exceptionally low noise floor.

The all-new Delta-Sigma-Drive and coreless direct-drive motor, in particular, allows for higher accuracy and improved electromagnetic conversion accuracy, making for a seamless listening experience. In addition, the newly added, 3mm die-cast aluminium cartridge spacers help ensure greater cartridge compatibility.

Design wise, the record player retains its sleek exterior, though all parts have now been colour-matched for a cleaner look.

The GR2 also retains most of the mechanical design of the original model, which includes the dual layer bottom chassis made of aluminium and BMC (Bulk Moulding Compound), the two layered platter made of aluminium and dampened by heavy-weight rubber, a high-sensitivity S-shaped aluminium tonearm as well as insulator feet.

Available in silver (SL-1200GR2) and black (SL-1210GR2), the new model will be available at authorised Technics retailers this coming December for $2,199.99.

In related news, the Japanese audio giant has also recently teamed up with streetwear brand Supreme on a snazzy-looking limited edition SL-1200MK7 turntable arriving later this year.

Decked out in Supreme’s iconic red-white colours, the turntable was revealed as part of a preview of Supreme’s highly anticipated Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

For £199, users will get a coreless direct drive motor, vibration damping platter, 78RPM speed with wider pitch adjustment, and reverse play function, though you will have to get your own cartridge.