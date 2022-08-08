Techivation’s T-Warmer promises to ground your sounds with weight and warmth

Techivation has only been releasing plug-ins since 2021, but already the developer is making its mark. The latest product from the UK-based developer is T-Warmer, a harmonic saturator designed to add warmth and thickness to sounds in your DAW.

Offering four different high-quality harmonic saturations designed to make low and mid frequencies warmer and thicker, the T-Warmer allows users to apply any of these harmonic saturation makers to a certain frequency range, anywhere between 20Hz to 600Hz. This helps low-frequency instruments punch through better on smaller speakers but it can also help keep vocal sounds more consistent. You can also apply a compression-like effect to instruments like guitar and piano and even add overall weight to a full mix. The four modes are Smooth, Phat, Warm and Hard.

“The company’s goal in developing T-Warmer was to create an effective tool for filling up sound by adding unique musical harmonic saturations to low and mid frequencies,” said Techivation in a press release. “With its minimal, yet effective Techivation style design and essential options, T-Warmer will add extra weight to your sound.”

Check out Techivation’s video demonstration below:

Founded by Amin Asbaghipour, Techivation began releasing plug-ins in 2021 with the T-De-Esser, having since released a host of utility plug-ins in its signature minimalist GUI, including the T-Compressor, T-Exciter and T-Clarity.

Techivation’s T-Warmer is available now at an introductory price of $29, moving up to $39 thereafter. Plus, if you’re already an owner of a Techivation premium plug-in, it’ll cost you just $19.

T-Warmer is compatible with Windows 7 and up as a 32/64-bit VST, VST3 and AAX, and for macOS X 10.11 and above as a 64-bit VST, VST3 and AU, and AAX, both on Intel and Apple M1.

For more information, visit techivation.com