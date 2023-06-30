Syreeta’s biggest music production tip? “Don’t delete shit”

Speaking from Glastonbury, the house producer also told us about her tune of the summer and told us about the benefits of limitation in DJ gear

House producer and DJ Syreeta has offered a simple piece of advice for budding music producers: “Don’t delete shit.”

Speaking to us from Glastonbury Festival last weekend in an interview you can see below, the HE.SHE.THEY resident was quick to urge new producers not to rush into deleting a project if they feel it’s not going well. You could take elements of a track and recontextualise them in another project, she advises, or simply re-ignite a project at a later stage with a new perspective.

“If you’re thinking of getting rid of it, just don’t, because you can come back to it later on and realise there are things in there that can work for something else,” she says.

The producer, who played at the Stonebridge bar on Friday and then at The Glade stage on Saturday, also talks about the benefits of limitations in DJ technology. While discussing the first DJ decks she ever owned, a pair of Pioneer DJ CDJ 1,000 MK1s, she laughs about having to use CDs at the time.

“But do you know what?” She justifies, “I think that was also a nice creativity point as well, being able to use CDs and having to know your tunes. You never had waveforms, so you just had to know the music.”

Speaking of DJing, Syreeta was able to hand over to one of her heroes, Dennis Ferrer, at The Glade, and she’s keen to shout him out when talking to us. Her ‘get out of jail free’ tune, she says, is Ferrer’s remix of London Grammar’s Sights and her dream B2B set would be with the man himself.

While she’s a huge fan of Ferrer’s music, it’s her own track, Renni Bes, set to be released on HE.SHE.THEY in July, which she names as her track of the summer. Pre-order the song via beatport.com.

If you missed any performances from Glastonbury, head to musictech.com, where you can catch upon sets from Fred again.., Leftfield and more.