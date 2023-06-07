Don’t throw out your old Wii Balance Board – you can now use it to control Eurorack synths instead

Save your old Balance Board from going to landfill, and give it a funky new lease of life.

A nifty Eurorack module which is currently being funded on Kickstarter allows users to control their synths through the power of an old Wii Balance Board.

Chances are you probably can’t remember the last time you booted up your Nintendo Wii Fit and Balance Board, and most of us are still emotionally damaged from that weighing feature, you know the one. Ahh, nostalgia.

Designed by Wray Bowling at Swamp Flux, The Biggest Foot is a Eurorack module that converts wireless Bluetooth signals from the Nintendo Wii Balance Board into control voltages that you can use in your Eurorack synthesisers.

It can record and play back a user’s motions at various speeds or be used live. Playback can be triggered manually or by a CV gate to the Reset input. The module is 10HP and working.

“You’re already bobbin’ and bouncing when the beat drops… What if you could harness it for an even bigger breakdown? With The Biggest Foot Eurorack module, and an old Wii Balance Board, you can!” Writes Swamp Flux on Instagram.

Check it out in action below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtGESriM9yQ/

As well as providing you with the ability to turn your movements into music, The Biggest Foot also hopes to prevent old Balance Boards from going to landfill – according to the brand there are an estimated 42 million of them collecting dust.

The units were originally tested at Superbooth 2023, but are now being crowdfunded, with just 35 days to go. At the time of writing, £1,409 has been raised out of a goal of £12,056.

You can check out a demo video and donate at Kickstarter.