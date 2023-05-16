Behringer launches the FOUR LFO to “expand your synth setup and create intricate effects”

Behringer has launched the FOUR LFO, a brand new Eurorack module with four voltage-controlled LFOs to “expand your synth setup” and offer an array of complex effects.

The compact module is based on the Batumi from Xaoc Devices, and each LFO comes with separate user-assignable waveforms and offers a range of options for users to sculpt unique sequences.

There are faders on each of the LFOs to control frequency ranges, as well as free, quadrature, phase and divide modes to allow for further sound shaping.

Additional controls include a zoom mode so users can more precisely dial in frequency settings, a reset and sync input for each channel, independently assignable reset and tap tempo inputs, alongside LFO saw, ramp, triangle and trapezoid waveforms.

You can get a closer look in the video below:

Behringer’s clone models do sometimes cause controversy in the synth community, and the brand has previously defended its choice to replicate models. In its own words, Behringer says it “chases analogue ghosts” in a bid to make music-making a more accessible hobby. However, Xaoc recently stated via Facebook, “To all the pathetic parasites around: imitation is the highest form of flattery…”

Behringer has over 50 synths in development, with over 20 being recently announced on its Facebook page, which we have tracked in a new guide here. Product delays due to global chip shortages as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine are now beginning to subside, as the brand is said to be using chip plants in the US for its new devices.

The FOUR LFO has a list price of $99 as of current, and is also in stock and ready for immediate shipping. Find out more about the product at Behringer.com.