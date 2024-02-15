Supreme’s 2024 collection features a Roland JU-06A and TR-08 in white

Why get an ordinary JU-06A when you can get one with a giant Supreme logo plastered across the panel?

Roland has teamed up with streetwear brand Supreme on new white versions of its legendary JU-06A synthesizer and TR-08 drum machine.

Unveiled as part of Supreme’s highly anticipated Spring/Summer 2024 collection, both devices are decked out in the iconic red-white colours of the American fashion brand. The JU-06A, for one, features a giant Supreme logo printed across its control panel — quite the bold design choice, if we’re being honest — while the TR-08 sports a relatively modest logo on its top-right corner.

Inspired by the Juno-106 and Juno-60, the JU-06A packs a 16-step sequencer and 17 dedicated sliders. Additional features include a built-in K25M keyboard unit and a mini speaker.

Like the JU-06A, the TR-08 is a faithful tribute to one of Roland’s most historic instruments. Users get the sound, character, and user interface of the original TR-808, coupled with modern touches such as a 16-step sequencer with 16 sub-steps, and a track-selectable trigger out for working with other instruments like the TB-03, SH-01A, or modular gear.

Supreme’s SS24 collection is due for release on 15 February in the US, and 17 February in Japan. Prices for the special editions of JU-06A and TR-08 have yet to be announced, though you can probably expect a hefty markup given the collectible nature of the release.

Speaking of Supreme crossovers, last year, the brand collaborated with Japanese audio brand Technics on an equally chic-looking limited edition SL-1200MK7 turntable. 2023’s collection also featured Supreme/Maxwell cassette tapes, Bluetooth speakers in partnership with Harman Kardon and Supreme/Koss PortaPro headphones.

Learn more at Supreme.