logo
News

Supreme’s 2024 collection features a Roland JU-06A and TR-08 in white

Why get an ordinary JU-06A when you can get one with a giant Supreme logo plastered across the panel?

 
Supreme x Roland JU-06A

Credit: Supreme

When you purchase through affiliate links on MusicTech.com, you may contribute to our site through commissions. Learn more.

Get MusicTech breaking news as it happens by following us on Telegram: https://t.me/MusicTechOfficial

Roland has teamed up with streetwear brand Supreme on new white versions of its legendary JU-06A synthesizer and TR-08 drum machine.

Unveiled as part of Supreme’s highly anticipated Spring/Summer 2024 collection, both devices are decked out in the iconic red-white colours of the American fashion brand. The JU-06A, for one, features a giant Supreme logo printed across its control panel — quite the bold design choice, if we’re being honest — while the TR-08 sports a relatively modest logo on its top-right corner.

Inspired by the Juno-106 and Juno-60, the JU-06A packs a 16-step sequencer and 17 dedicated sliders. Additional features include a built-in K25M keyboard unit and a mini speaker.

Like the JU-06A, the TR-08 is a faithful tribute to one of Roland’s most historic instruments. Users get the sound, character, and user interface of the original TR-808, coupled with modern touches such as a 16-step sequencer with 16 sub-steps, and a track-selectable trigger out for working with other instruments like the TB-03, SH-01A, or modular gear.

Supreme x Roland TR-08
Credit: Supreme

Supreme’s SS24 collection is due for release on 15 February in the US, and 17 February in Japan. Prices for the special editions of JU-06A and TR-08 have yet to be announced, though you can probably expect a hefty markup given the collectible nature of the release.

Speaking of Supreme crossovers, last year, the brand collaborated with Japanese audio brand Technics on an equally chic-looking limited edition SL-1200MK7 turntable. 2023’s collection also featured Supreme/Maxwell cassette tapes, Bluetooth speakers in partnership with Harman Kardon and Supreme/Koss PortaPro headphones.

Learn more at Supreme.

Roland
#Hard Synths#Sequencers & Samplers
logo

Get the latest news, reviews and tutorials to your inbox.

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading media brand at the intersection of music and technology.

© 2024 MusicTech is part of NME Networks.