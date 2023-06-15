Audio-Technica’s Sound Burger reissue is now available in three new colours

Audio nerds can now get the modern version of the Sound Burger in black, white and yellow.

The Sound Burger – a battery-powered portable turntable launched by Audio-Technica in 1983 – was relaunched at the end of last month in its classic red colourway. Now, the company has announced it’s also available in three new colour variants: black, white and yellow.

It follows on from last year when customers could – for a short time – snatch up a limited-edition red Sound Burger, the AT-SB2022, to celebrate the brand’s 60th birthday. However, they sold out in days.

Priced at £199, the Sound Burger has a belt-drive system that can play 33-1/3 and 45 RPM records with a tonearm that “employs a dynamic balance system in which stylus pressure is applied through a spring”.

The new iteration of the Sound Burger also features Bluetooth compatibility, with wireless play lasting up to 12 hours. The unit is charged via a USB-C in and a minijack instead of an RCA output.

It appears all three new colour variants of the Sound Burger have already sold out, but you can head over to Audio-Technica for more information.

The Sound Burger quickly gained popularity following its launch in the early ’80s thanks to its lightweight, portable design.

Upon the news of its reissue last year, Audio-Technica’s Director of Marketing Gary Boss said: “The response to the 60th-anniversary limited-edition model of the Sound Burger portable turntable was nothing less than extraordinary.

“We heard loud and clear the frustration of those who hoped to buy one of these turntables but were unable to do so. While the new model coming in the spring will not feature the 60th anniversary numbered badge, colour and packaging of the limited-edition version, it will be more widely accessible.”

He continued: “We hope Sound Burger fans will be just as excited about this new model and that it will inspire the next generation of analogue enthusiasts.”

The Sound Burger isn’t the only new release to come from Audio-Technica as of late.

Last September, the company made available two new Bluetooth turntables – the AT-LPW50BTRW belt-driven and AT-LP3XBT automatic.

In the same month, Audio-Technica launched a limited-edition gold cartridge, the AT-MC2022, with a diamond-tipped stylus to mark its 60th anniversary.