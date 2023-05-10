Superbooth 2023: Oberheim launches the OB-X8 Desktop

Featuring a smaller footprint, cheaper price tag, and all the sonic power of the Oberheim OB-X, OB-Xa and OB-8.

Superbooth 2023: The cries of OB-X8 fans around the globe have been heard for Oberheim has announced release of the OB-X8 Desktop, a tabletop version of the acclaimed eight-voice synth launched in 2022.

Aside from the missing keybed and expression paddles, the OB-X8 desktop module boasts an identical sound engine to the keyboard version, featuring an all-analog signal path with discrete VCOs, VCAs, and filters. It also provinces the same knob-per-function sound designing experience, so you’ll have immediate access to virtually all the synth’s parameters.

Arpeggiator and Keyboard Split & Double functionality are also maintained, so the OB-X8 desktop is ready to go when connected to your favourite controller.

The OB-X8 desktop module weighs approximately 9 lbs. 9 oz. (4.34 kg) and measures 22.00” L x 8.50” W x 4” H (55.88 cm x 21.59 cm x 10.16 cm). At $3,499, the tabletop version also saves you more than $1000 compared to its full-sized counterpart. Units will begin shipping worldwide in June 2023.

“Bringing back the Oberheim brand has been a joy,” said Oberheim CEO David Gibbons. “And since the introduction of the OB-X8 keyboard in May 2022, we’ve heard an overwhelming desire for a desktop module version catering to those whose free studio space doesn’t quite match their enthusiasm for unique synth sounds.”

Last year, the legendary synth brand made its glorious return with the OB-X8. Check out our full review here and click here to find out why the OB-X8 was named MusicTech’s Product Of The Year for 2022.

Learn more at oberheim.com