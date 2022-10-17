Strymon teases something new for its Sky reverb range

Strymon will be announcing a new entry in its Sky range of reverb pedals tomorrow (18 October) according to a teaser shared on the brand’s Instagram page.

“A New Way To Sky” is the tagline attached to the announcement, and we can’t know for sure if it’s going to be a new pedal, plug-in – maybe even a studio rack unit? Thankfully, we only have a day to wait to find out.

The teaser’s soundtrack features plucked synth sounds dressed in decadent reverb, with muted shimmer effects, cavernous spaces and perhaps even a little bit of octave overtone generation.

Strymon’s last major entry to the Sky series was in 2020 with the Nightsky, a “time-warped reverberator” with a focus on creativity and a uniquely musical ‘infinite’ footswitch. Here’s an excerpt from MusicTech’s 8/10 review of the unit:

“The NightSky is an amazing pedal with powerful features that will be useful to producers everywhere. As you’d expect from Strymon, the ambient sounds are stellar, and the ability to add harmonics, shimmer and other modulation types to the reverb tails makes for inspirational results.

There are, however, a few functions we can’t get our heads around. The step sequencer isn’t terribly useful. Even set very gently and with lots of glide, the movement of the pitch in the reverb tail is too jarring and prevents our sounds from sitting well in mixes. If you want to create sequences to play over, a dedicated loop pedal or DAW will do the job better.”

Outside of the NightSky, the Strymon BlueSky – alongside the Deco, Dig, El Capistan, Flint and Lex – got a ‘Next Generation’ update in June this year. Along with USB-MIDI fluency, a new ARM DSP chip and an updated JFET input circuit, the Blue Sky reverb pedal also got a refreshed Shimmer function, a new Spring algorithm and a Mod switch.

More on this as we know it.