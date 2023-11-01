ROLI unveils the Seaboard Block M MIDI controller, offering all the elements of the original in a more portable package

ROLI has described this mini MIDI controller as “the most requested product ever”, and it’s finally here.

ROLI has unveiled the Seaboard Block M, which offers users all of the features of the original Seaboard Block MIDI controller, in a compact and accessible package.

READ MORE: DistroKid users can now upload songs to TikTok Music

In what ROLI describes as “the most requested product ever”, the portable tool is promised to bring all of the possibilities of the original in a portable package that can be transported from the studio to home and more.

The MIDI controller still offers all of the original features such as ROLI’s 5D Touch technology, offering sound shaping through gestures such as Strike, Press, Glide, Slide and Lift, and it’s rather unique looking 24-key wave edge-to-edge design.

There’s also plenty of new features, such as the new compact size with a more durable design, ten hours of wireless battery life and a 15-meter Bluetooth range.

As well as this, there is a new MIDI output which allows for better integration and direction connection to hardware synthesisers, and upgraded firmware, offering more nuanced MPE control.

“The reintroduction of the Seaboard Block M marks a monumental step in making the revolutionary MPE and 5D Touch technology accessible to more music makers around the world,” explains Founder and CEO of Luminary ROLI, Roland Lamb.

“We believe that this tool will not only foster creativity but also redefine the landscape of music production. It’s more than an instrument; it’s a gateway to infinite musical possibilities.”

There is also the additional capabilities to go computer free with mode-switching on the Seaboard Block M.

The Seaboard Block is available to preorder now, with shipping expected in late-March 2024, and is retailing at £299.95 / $349.95 / €349.95.

You can find out more at ROLI.