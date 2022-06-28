SSL’s X-Gate plug-in offers “surgical gating” for producers, engineers and content creators of all levels

“X-Gate is guaranteed to be your new workhorse plug-in for shaping drums and other instruments, adding punch to your mixes, and transparently fixing ghost notes, noise or room bleed.”

Solid State Logic has launched a precision gate processor plug-in, the X-Gate.

The tool, developed using SSL’s expertise with hardware gate processors, is designed for musicians, mix engineers and content creators and offers a range of features made to help with sound sculpting for sound design, mixing and audio restoration.

Included in the X-Gate plug-in is a range of features to provide precise gating, such as user-friendly threshold and range controls, paired with a waveform graph and gain reduction meter to provide more accurate control.

It’s all about visual aid with this plug-in – the rolling waveform visualisation graph that makes it a breeze to set the right threshold.

There are also attack, release and hold time parameters which, when paired with the visual waveform, give users a precise picture of how the waveform is being shaped in real-time during the gating process.

There are also three modes: Expander, which makes quiet signals quieter and widens the signal’s dynamic range; Lookahead, which minimises latency; and Duck, which inverts the sidechain logic. This is great for content creators who want the music to dip out automatically when speaking into the microphone.

The mid/side processing options available make for triggering gates in unique, creative ways.

Speaking about X-Gate, Jonathan Sandman, plug-ins product manager at SSL has said: “X-Gate continues to expand the SSL plug-in offering with a comprehensive but easy-to-use surgical gating tool for mixing, live and broadcast applications.

“Fast, snappy and precise, X-Gate is guaranteed to be your new workhorse plug-in for shaping drums and other instruments, adding punch to your mixes, and transparently fixing ghost notes, noise or room bleed.”

SSL X-Gate is available as part of the SSL Complete Bundle Subscription ($14.99 per/m) or by itself for an intro cost of $89 until July 28. Find out more at SSL.com.