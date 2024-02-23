Spitfire Audio relaunches its Spitfire Symphony Orchestra plugin for an “even richer orchestral experience”

Spitfire Audio has relaunched its Spitfire Symphony Orchestra plugin – originally released a decade ago – with multiple new enhancements for a “richer orchestral experience”.

The enhanced edition of SSO now incorporates percussion, woods, winds, strings, harp, and piano. It hosts a new Kontakt 7 UI, and comprehensive bug fixes have been implemented for a stable workflow. MusicTech reviewed the original SSO seven years ago, and scored it a mighty 10/10.

The original SSO was captured at Lyndhurst Hall in AIR Studios (founded by Sir George Martin, known for his production work with The Beatles). Performed by London’s first-call orchestral players, the SSO sample library utilises a legato programming transformation that has been created by Andrew Blaney for improved realism.

The plugin features a complete Orchestra (118 Piece), with a selection of over 800 articulations across the whole orchestra including alternative techniques and legatos, with up to eight round robins per articulation and multiple dynamic layers.

It offers a wide range of mic signal options including Close, Tree, Ambients, Outriggers and Leader. There’s also Ostinatum mode for strings, brass and woodwind, and percussion mapping to allow for two-handed playing.

Paul Thomson, Spitfire Audio’s Co-Founder, states, “Our aim is to not just meet but exceed the expectations of composers. With this comprehensive relaunch, we are confident that SSO will continue to be a top choice amongst the world’s most successful composers, offering a rich and immersive orchestral experience.”

He adds, “There’s something truly unique about the sound in AIR Studios. The players recorded on the sessions performed at the peak of their abilities and as a result, the samples are absolutely stunning.

“It’s a timeless experience that we are continually nurturing – we’ve reimagined the legato programming, introduced a new, better user interface, and removed bugs, all while maintaining exceptional quality, ease of use and affordability. The result is a cohesive orchestral toolkit that is even more exciting now than it was when it was created a decade ago.”

Spitfire Symphony Orchestra is available now for £499 ($629 / €569), and there’s a 20 per cent discount currently running until 7 March 2024.

Find out more at Spitfire Audio.