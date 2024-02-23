Spice up your use of samples with MonkeyC’s Rando sample randomiser plugin

Right now, you can get it for just $49.

MonkeyC’s new Rando plugin helps dig you out of a creative rut by randomly picking sounds to work with from your sample library.

Users can point Rando to any or all of their sample folders, and watch as it pulls a random selection of sounds to populate their keyboard or piano roll. And as a nice little treat, it’s only $49 until 2 April.

If you find yourself cycling between the same sample choices, MonkeyC hopes Rando can help you out. According to the MonkeyC website, the brand’s mission is “to prompt creativity, inspiration and a faster workflow in the studio – in sometimes leftfield ways”.

The brand was founded in the Netherlands by Dennis de Laat, a dance music producer and software engineer. Rando is its second plugin release, following on from Rewind – an ‘always-on’ retrospective recorder for your computer.

Using Rando, you can narrow your sample search by text, type and category. Tonal samples are automatically tuned, and rhythmic samples are automatically time stretched to tempo. Its sampler playback functions include start/end times, direction, trigger/gate/loop, ADSR, tuning and more.

There’s also a Life control, which brings analogue-style drift to samples, and a Chromatic mode that lets you play samples across the keyboard. There’s also six global effects – Filter, Chorus, Distortion, Crush, Delay and Reverb, plus a full sequencer section with a randomising function to generate patterns.

Check it out below:

If you’re on the lookout for some new sample packs to make use of, we might just be able to help you. You can check out our guide for the best packs of February 2024 for some inspiration.

Rando is available now for PC and Mac in VST3, Audio Units and AAX formats. Its price will rise to $69 after the introductory period.

Find out more over at MonkeyC.