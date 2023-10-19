Roland SP-404MKII Stones Throw Limited Edition features Jeff Jank design and new sounds

This exclusive sampler comes with new sounds made by Stones Throw artists, a vinyl record and a cassette mixtape.

Roland and LA-based hip-hop record label Stones Throw Records have teamed up to launch the SP-404MKII Stones Throw Limited Edition, an exclusive take on the popular portable sampler with a new look and new sounds.

This version of the SP-404 MKII is covered in the Stones Throw logo with a custom aluminium faceplate, giving the unit a distinct, sturdy look. It was the work of Jeff Jank, an artist known for his work with the label, having created album artwork for Madlib & MF DOOM’s Madvillainy, Quasimoto – The Unseen and J Dilla’s 2006 album, Donuts.

The SP-404MKII Stones Throw Limited Edition, as well as looking cool, includes ten new sound collections from Stones Throw artists like Kiefer, Sudan Archives, and Mndsgn.

When you purchase the new limited edition sampler, you also relieve a seven-inch vinyl record featuring two tracks by Kiefer and Mndsgn, created using their own SP sound banks. There’s a cassette mixtape by the renowned turntablist J.Rocc, featuring an exclusive 30-minute remix of music from the SP-404MKII x Stones Throw artists, making it a one-of-a-kind addition for collectors.

The SP-404MKII was launched in 2021. It has a bright and detailed OLED display, 17 velocity-sensitive RGB pads with a pattern sequencer, a vast range of effects, USB-C and MIDI connectivity and a DJ Mode.

Shortly after its release in 2021, MusicTech was able to get its hands on an SP-404MKII. In our review, we commented on the new additions to the sampler, which was originally launched in 2005, writing: “Additional bells and whistles can be frustrating when fundamental functions become needlessly complicated or fall short of the mark, but with those things so well taken care of with the MKII, there’s very little to complain about here. Roland has brought its A-game to the SP-404MKII and re-established itself as an undisputed leader in the world of hardware sampling.”

To get your hands on the SP-404MKII Stones Throw Limited Edition, head to Roland.