Solid State Logic offering up to 90 percent off its X-Series plugins just in time for Christmas

Nine plugins are on offer, with some prices cut by over £100.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have passed, but Oxford-based audio brand Solid State Logic is offering up to 90 percent off its X-Series plugin range as part of a special Christmas sale.

If you’re looking for a little Christmas gift for yourself or a fellow music maker in your life, then you have nine plugins to choose from across the sale, with some prices chopped by over £100.

Featured in the sale is the X-Comp, X-Delay, X-Echo, X-EQ 2, X-Gate, X-Limit, X-Phase, X-Saturator, and the X-ValveComp. SSL fans can also make the most out of a 3-for-2 custom bundle deal across its full range.

Let’s take a closer look at each X-Series plugin deal:

X-Comp

This stereo compressor offers “mastering grade” audio fidelity with an analogue feel, and can be used for everything from subtle dynamic control for mastering, to dramatic effects. Reduced from £159.99 to £15.99.

X-Delay

The X-Delay is inspired by legendary hardware processors from the 80’s era. Deliver classic rock-style big delays, or something more modern. Down from £179.99 to £23.99.

X-Echo

This tool is inspired by early tape delay hardware from the ‘60s and ‘70s, but also introduces “SSL’s signature sound” and is brought up-to-date with improved workflow. Down from £159.99 to £21.99.

X-EQ 2

Built upon SSL’s proprietary anti-cramping algorithms, this plugin brings 17 different classic and modern EQ type/curve options, and is now available for £25.99 rather than £239.99.

X-Gate

Inspired by the workflow from SSL’s digital broadcast consoles, this “highly visual” gating plugin features a rolling waveform graph, mid/side processing options and adjustable hysteresis using independent open and closed thresholds. Was £119.99 now £23.99.

X-Limit

A limiting tool which increases the loudness of tracks and busses without clipping or changing tonal balance, according to SSL. Reduced from £89.99 to £19.99.

X-Phase

Ideal for “correcting awkward phase issues”, this all-pass filter plugin offers manual control and enables the user to apply a phase shift at a specified frequency within a signal. Was £127.99 and is now only £7.99.

X-Saturator

An emulation of an analogue circuit that offers either 2nd order valve style, 3rd order transistor style distortion, or a blend of the two. Use low drive settings for mild distortion, or crank it up for heavy distortion. Was £95.99 and is now £12.99.

X-ValveComp

A mono or stereo channel compressor with a full set of classic channel compressor controls and an added valve emulation stage. Reduced from £95.99 to £19.99.

Find out more over at Solid State Logic.