Softube’s Wasted Space is the 80s-inspired digital reverb plug-in that prioritises creative sound design

The unit combines a healthy dose of aliasing, low sampling rates and more to capture that “perfectly imperfect” retro sound.

Self-proclaimed as the “Swedish masters of distortion”, tech company Softube has unveiled Wasted Space, a reverb plug-in that promises instant gratification. Designed as a retro-futuristic interface, the new unit aims to bring the “imperfect” sound of 80s digital reverbs to your DAW.

With Wasted Space, Softube seeks to capture one of the hottest trends in music production right now, embracing the early days of digital reverbs and emulating that authentic 80s sound.

Sporting a range of what were initially considered to be shortcomings of the earlier models, Wasted Space uses these limitations to its advantage, replicating an 80s sound with intentionally exaggerated digital artefacts.

Softube achieves this by having the unit’s algorithm replicate the digital limitations of an analogue plate reverb. Here, features including a selectable aliasing filter type and variable sample rate are combined and hone in on that far-from-polished sound.

Emphasising how the Wasted Space can effortlessly bring elements forward in a mix, the brand boasts that the plug-in provides instant gratification for users. Softube reassures that locating that “lo-fi sweet spot” is now less time-consuming than ever before.

Not only 80s in sound, the design of the new launch also proudly exhibits a wave of nostalgia, setting a combination of sliders below a retro LCD display. Of these sliders, the reverb controls (time and predelay) are located on the lefthand side, while the output section for both a high pass filter and a dry/wet mix slider is found on the right.

In addition, the middle of the unit dons a converter selection, allowing users to adjust the sampling rate and select from a range of three available aliasing filters.

Wasted Space includes versions for Softube Modular and Amp Room in addition to the native plug-in. This means creative possibilities are endless as it can also be used alongside either a modular synth or guitar patches.

The plug-in runs on macOS 10.13 or higher and Windows 10 or higher (64-bit) and is currently available for the introductory price of $35 (RRP $59).

Further information on the Wasted Space can be found at softube.com.