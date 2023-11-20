Slate Digital and Solid State Logic join forces to offer access to BOTH of their subscriptions for the price of one

“With strong plugin releases coming from both brands in the coming weeks and months, ‘Complete Access’ subscribers will get even more value from this amazing deal.”

Audio plugin brands Slate Digital and Solid State Logic have teamed up to offer a limited-time-only deal to celebrate Black Friday. As part of a dual package, users can access both of their subscription plans for the price of just one.

As part of the deal, customers will be able to keep a dual ‘Complete Access’ package worth over $12k indefinitely, with a continuously renewed subscription and “ever growing” tools.

Complete Access offers over 60 processing and creative instrument plugins from both Slate Digital and Solid State Logic, including the latest VIRTU assisted mastering platform.

It also offers thousands of royalty free audio samples and exclusive boutique packs with presets. Subscribers will also gain access to hundreds of professional tutorials from leading producers and educators.

John Bastianelli, CEO of Slate Digital, says, “We have been running this amazing dual offer with our current loyal subscriber family and they are loving it, so we are really excited to make the ‘complete access’ package available to everyone.

“Slate Digital has always talked big when it comes to Black Friday offers, but now with our partners at Solid State Logic and the release of Heatwave and the Strongroom London ML-1 mic expansion pack, I think we just raised the bar with deals available to new and current customers.”

Nigel Beaumont, Managing Director of Solid State Logic, adds, “Being part of the same pro audio family, then bringing these astonishing processing and creative tools from the All Access Pass to our SSL subscribers for no additional cost was a no brainer.”

He continues, “With strong plugin releases coming from both brands in the coming weeks and months, ‘complete access’ subscribers will get even more value from this amazing deal.”

The Complete Access package is available from today (20 November) for new subscribers and runs until Midnight PST on 28 November for $14.99 per month.

Find out more at Solid State Logic or Slate Digital.