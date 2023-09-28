Serato DJ Pro 3.1 Beta expands Stems Performance Pad Mode

The update lets you control stems on more controllers than before, such as the Pioneer DJ SP1 and Denon DJ S6000.

Serato has expanded its stem separation feature in Serato DJ Pro as part of its 3.1 update, which you can now install in its Beta stage.

The update to the flagship software primarily focuses on bug fixes, but has a few exciting additions.

Most notably, the update expands the Stems Performance Pad Mode, enabling users to isolate stems like vocals, drums, and bass from mixed tracks using official Serato controllers.

Previously, this feature was only accessible on specific dedicated DJ controllers and standalone controllers, like the Pioneer DJ DDJ-FLX4 or RANE ONE. With the new Serato DJ Pro 3.1 beta, Stems Performance Pad Mode is available on popular Serato controllers such as Pioneer DJ’s SP1, Denon DJ S6000, CDJ-2000nxs2, and CDJ-3000 models.

This means you can have a dedicated controller for stems while using traditional HID mode for mixing, giving more tools for seamless mixing to DJs.

Additionally, Serato DJ Pro 3.1 beta includes stability and performance enhancements, minor GUI updates, and improved keylock detection algorithms for Pitch ‘n’ Time when scratching on a motorized platter.

Serato Stems lets you isolate instruments from your music in real time, letting you pick apart the melody, vocals, bass, drums, vocals. It’s a feature that was introduced as part of the Serato DJ Pro 3.0 launch in October 2022. in

Alongside stem separation, it also provides accompanying stem-specific effects – vocal echo, instrumental echo, instrumental braker and drums echo which can help DJs transition between isolated stems in the moment.

Serato, alongside its flagship DJ software, has released a multitude of tools over the years built to help both DJ and producers. UK dance duo Disclosure recently revealed that plugin and standalone tool Serato Sample played a vital role in the creation of their track, Simply Won’t Do.

Serato Sample is designed for slicing and reshaping imported audio. It provides time stretching, pitch identification and adjustment, as well as automatic sample detection. It also utilises a user-friendly cue-point system reminiscent of Serato DJ.

Download the latest version of Serato DJ Pro via serato.com.