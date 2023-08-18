Sequential’s Trigon-6 Desktop is compact and MPE compatible

This new compact version of the original saves space and allows for more expressivity

Sequential has announced a desktop version of its Trigon-6 analogue six-voice polysynth, now with added MPE support.

The desktop version is a more compact version of the Sequential Trigon-6, which was launched in 2022 and combines elements of the Prophet-6 and the OB-6. It was the final farewell for Sequential’s owner, Dave Smith, who sadly died in May of that year.

Trigon-6 Desktop, while obviously acting as a space-saving instrument compared to the larger original, most notably has received MPE (MIDI Polyphonic Expression) support. This means the unit can be hooked up to expressive keyboards such as the Expressive E Osmose and Seaboard Rise 2, letting you adjust pitch-bend, filter cutoff, and modulation functions just by sliding, touching and wiggling individual notes.

Alongside MPE, the desktop keeps the same aspects of the Trigon-6 such as its three oscillators per voice with triangle, sawtooth, and pulse waveforms, switchable two/four pole ladder filter with drive and feedback controls.

“Desktop module designs continue to be a popular choice with our players.” David Gibbons, CEO of Sequential has said. “We spent a little extra time on MIDI polyphonic expression capabilities as we finalised this one, in anticipation of people pairing it up with some of the awesome MPE-capable controllers on the market. We’re looking forward to hearing what people will do with it!”

In our gleaming review of the original Trigon-6, we called the synth a “fitting conclusion to the monumental legacy of one of the synth world’s most revered minds”, praising the synth’s sound, which has “distinct character and real bite”.

The Trigon-6 sits alongside a string of recent releases by Sequential. The brand’s re-issued Prophet-10, which was launched in 2020, was described in our review as “climbing into a classic car which has made a couple of small concessions to the modern nature of driving.”

The Sequential Trigon-6 Desktop is available for $3,109. Find it at Thomann.