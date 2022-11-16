Denon DJ SC Live controllers let you play lossless music directly from Amazon Music

Denon DJ has released a new series of standalone DJ controllers, DJ SC Live, that is compatible with Amazon Music.

The series is made up of the Denon DJ SC Live 2 and Denon DJ SC Live 4. SC Live 2 is a two-deck controller with built-in WiFi, built-in speakers, a 7” multi-gesture touchscreen, and USB/SD slots with access to Amazon Music Unlimited. Live 4 is simply a four-deck version of this.

Amazon Music has been integrated into the controllers, which diminishes the need for USBs and gives DJs access to the streaming site’s vast 100 million-strong library of songs. Tracks are available to pick and play directly from Amazon Music in lossless format. An Amazon Music Unlimited subscription is required.

Thanks to the central touchscreen which shows waveforms, settings and all song information, and the SC Live’s built-in track analysis function, there’s no need for a laptop either.

The features and design echo Denon DJ’s flagship SC6000 PRIME mixer. The decks have a club-ready layout, with Denon’s signature square play/pause and cue buttons above four (Live 4 has eight) dual-layer Performance Pads on each deck.

On the mixer, there’s an intriguing Sweep FX section that can be set to filter, noise, echo or wash. There’s also all the usual suspects – EQ knobs, individual gain levels for each channel, headphones and cue level controls.

The SC Live controllers come with XLR and ¼” Main out, ¼” Booth out, 1 XLR Mic input, 1 ¼” Mic input. They’re also compatible with Serato DJ and Virtual DJ software.

Chris Roman, director of product development and DJ Brands at inMusic, Denon DJs’ parent company, has said: “With its unique real time access to streaming music and any requested song combined with a full professional DJ feature-set, the SC LIVE series gives DJs the opportunity to achieve unrestricted levels of performance and excitement with each and every DJ set.”

SC Live 2 is $1,099 while Live 4 comes in at $1,299. Find out more at denondj.com.