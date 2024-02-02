Sausage Fattener creators Dada Life have released a new ‘Secret Sauce’ plugin bundle
“They say you should never give away the secret ingredient. Well, we just did.”
Image: Dada Life
Dada Life, the creators behind the infamous Sausage Fattener, have released a new ‘Secret Sauce’ bundle made up of 3 different plugins: Space In-Your-Face, Eternal Return, and Wide Awake.
Like the Sausage Fattener, all of the plugins in the Secret Sauce bundle feature an ultra-minimalist interface with just two knobs.
According to Dada Life, Space In-Your-Face is a reverb plugin, “just wider and better than the rest.”
“A lot of people asked us about the reverb in [2017’s] Endless Smile so we created the plugin Space In-Your-Face with the same idea: a lush reverb that doesn’t sound muddy even if you use a lot of it,” says the brand.
Next, Eternal Return is a riser effect that “keeps rising forever”. It’s perfect on sounds that have some white noise in them, like a snare drum buildup.
And finally, Wide Awake is a stereo widener that can give drastic results. You can use it to convert mono sounds to full on rainbow-stereo, but it can also be used more subtly. Simply choose the frequency range you’d like to focus on, and adjust the Amount knob accordingly.
Priced at $39, the full Secret Sauce bundle is now available at Dada Life’s website.
Check out the plugins in action below.
Learn more at Dada Life.
