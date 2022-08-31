Sample Logic unveils Synth AI, an ‘animated intelligence’ synth library for Kontakt

Sample Logic has launched its latest offering for Native Instrument’s Kontakt, Synth AI – Animated Intelligence. The library is set to provide “a modern fusion of cinematic synthesis” and is made from multi-sampled analogue, digital, modern and vintage synths.

Synth AI packs 24GB of sampled content and offers over 1,000 instruments and presets to get you started. It promises the result of “synthetic sound with organic movement”, and is built on a quad Core engine, each with a multi-sample.

Each of the four Cores includes tools for volume, pan, filter, velocity control, AR envelope and more. Its interface is laid out almost exactly the same as Symphonic AI and World AI, so if you’re familiar with those previous models, navigating your way through this new offering should be a breeze.

A tag-based browsing system sorts each source, Core, and Multi-Core preset into genre and theme categories, allowing users to explore all of the synthesiser sounds available. You can also filter your searches and add your go-to options to a “favourites” section, so they’re easier to come back to when you need them.

Users may load individual Core presets, and you’ll have the option to blend your own complete quad Core instruments, or load a crafted pre-built Multi-Core preset too. It comes complete with Sample Logic’s encyclopaedic randomiser, which is said to automatically generate unheard sonic combinations to unlock your creativity. There are over a dozen randomisation filters to use as a starting point to going above and beyond the presets on offer.

You can watch the short overview below to take a deeper look at how it works:

Synth AI is available now for an introductory price of $149.99 USD until September 7 when it will continue to sell at its regular pricing of $249.99 USD.

You can find out more at samplelogic.com.