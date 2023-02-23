Roland announces SH-4d – a “future retro” desktop synth and groovebox with 11 OSC models

The SH-4d “opens the next chapter” in Roland’s long-running line of SH synths

Roland has unveiled the SH-4d, a brand new desktop synthesizer with 11 OSC models, which aims to open “the next chapter” in its lineup of SH models.

Fifty years on from launching its first synthesizer, the SH-1000, Roland is ready to begin a new era of synths – introducing the SH-4d, which hosts Roland’s latest analogue modelling advancements and a “deep-yet-inviting panel that catalyses creativity”.

The SH-4d has knob and slider controls for both traditional and modern approaches to sound design, and hosts a polyphonic sequencer with four synth parts and a dedicated rhythm track.

The 11 OSC models range from classic to modern, and Roland says they offer a “fun intuitive workflow” and “comprehensive sound palette”. There are onboard controls for mixer, mute, motion recording and D-Motion for creating dynamic sound changes by “moving with the unit”.

Its compact design allows it to fit seamlessly into your set-up at home, in studio or on stage and makes it easy to travel with. It’s suitable with a DAW or DAWless setup, also.

Take a closer look in the videos below:

The SH-4d runs on a standard USB-C phone charger or AA batteries for up to four hours. MIDI I/O allows for use as a sound module and controller in an expanded hardware setup, and it can also function as a USB-C audio/MIDI interface with 12 audio channels.

The Roland SH-4d synthesizer will be available in the US in March for $649.99. Find out more at Roland.com.