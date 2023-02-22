Behringer teases JT-2 Jupiter Voice in Eurorack format

Behringer teased the prototype on Facebook, and said it has autotune and an arpeggiator function

Behringer has teased a prototype of a single voice unit in Eurorack format, named JT-2, which looks to be inspired by the discontinued Roland JP-08.

The brand teased the prototype on Facebook yesterday (21 February), where it said in a post: “While we’re currently working on a full key version of the Jupiter, here is a new prototype in a smaller and more affordable Eurorack package. It features an authentic Jupiter voice based on the same VCOs and VCFs, plus an autotune and arpeggiator function.”

Behringer believes it could make the JT-2 available for $299 USD, and although visually it hosts many similar distinctions to Roland’s JP-08, this prototype does not host eight voices. In the pictures shared by Behringer, the brand states that it is an analogue paraphonic synth.

Alongside this – and the number two in its name – it seems as though the JT-2 would be able to play two notes, with the second note not re-triggering the VCF and VCA. Check out the post from Behringer below to take a closer look.

The JT-2 is limited to a single MIDI In/Out, USB and a mono audio out. It also has 3.5mm CV/Gate, Sync and audio outputs on the front panel. The red, orange and yellow buttons in the classic Roland colourway, serve as controls for the arpeggiator, and there are no presets.

Further information on Behringer’s full version of the Jupiter is yet to be unveiled. Keep an eye on Behringer.com for updates in the meantime.