Reverb reportedly gets generous with customers who had their Korg Opsix orders cancelled

Reverb has offered some pretty generous credits to those who’ve had their Korg Opsix orders cancelled in what is apparently a 10/10 lesson on service recovery.

Remember the massive sale last week when Korg dropped the price of its Opsix Altered FM Synthesizer from $749 to $329?

Congratulations if you’ve managed to get your hands on one – but if you’re one of the unlucky ones like Redditor atav1k, who had their order cancelled, the platform is apparently offering $100 worth of Reverb Credits to “make your synth dreams a reality”.

According to a Reddit post, Korg has responded via Reverb to the cancellations, saying: “There was an error in the quantity field which showed many more than were available. We’re really sorry.”

While missing out on a 56% discount on one of the coolest Korgs to come out in recent years is quite a bummer, those credits are a pretty generous offer, we’d say, even for users who’ve reportedly received $50 instead of the sizeable $100.

