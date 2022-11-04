Remix loops into a kaleidoscope of sound with Audiomodern’s Loopmix plugin

Instantly rearrange audio loops in countless different ways using the software’s six creative sequencer engines.

Audiomodern has launched its Loopmix plugin, which is designed to offer infinite ways to slice, dice, and rearrange loops.

Newly released, the remixer plugin is available now for macOS, Windows and iOS. It lets users instantly remix and rearrange loops in countless different ways.

Intended for studio productions and for improvising with in a live setting, Loopmix gives you control over six creative sequencer engines for a wide array of ways to reimagine and reconstruct pre-existing loops.

Allowing users to slice, pitch, reverse, rearrange and remix their work in more ways than some thought possible, up to six loops can be uploaded and edited using the plugin at any one time.

In addition to letting users take full reign over how their sound is reimagined, the software also incorporates a signature randomisation option. Using this, creators can be introduced to new avenues that they had previously not considered in their sound – resulting in even more unique and intriguing creations further down the line.

See the plugin at work below:

Elsewhere, a multifunctional, two-octave keyboard also comes as standard. This lets users perform kits, trigger sequence patterns and easily save their own creations with their own artwork, name and descriptions for future use.

What’s more, with over 1.6GB of factory presets, creators have the option to import and export their own personalized loops, generate up to twenty-four different remixes at a time and generate what the brand considers to be an “ecosystem” of different sound options with ease.

Currently, the Loopmix plugin is available at an introductory price of €49. However, later this year (24 December), the price will be raised to the standard cost of €69. Find out more about the plugin on Audiomodern’s website.