PreSonus announces Studio One 6.5 update with Dolby Atmos integration for “immersive audio editing, mixing, and recording”

“The appeal and demand for immersive audio continues to grow, but the software needed has been historically expensive and difficult to decipher.”

US-based manufacturing brand PreSonus has announced the launch of Studio One 6.5, its most recent update for its music production software, now with Dolby Atmos integration.

The free update is described as a “milestone” for the popular DAW, and features new workflow innovations and enhancements.

The addition of Dolby Atmos along with other upgraded features will allow users to “transform their creations into full fledged immersive experiences.” Content creation should be fast and easy, with everything users need to record, produce, mix, master and perform.

Key features of the 6.5 update include:

Dolby Atmos native integration with monitoring up to 9.1.6 channels and 96 kHz.

Support for Dolby Atmos Binaural Headphone Monitoring – A dedicated headphone channel allows for simultaneous Binaural monitoring, eliminating the need for switching configurations.

Updated spatial audio compatible plugin set – Studio One’s plugin set has been upgraded to support processing of multichannel signals or of any individual channel or pair of channels per plugin.

OpenAir2 convolution reverb with true 7.1.4 HDIRs – Open Air2 has a new look and a brand-new library of true 7.1.4 impulse responses for immersive 3D spaces.

New Multi-Tap Surround Delay plugin.

Tablature and lead sheet enhancements – Scoring and Note Editing capabilities have been streamlined and further optimised for tablature, lead sheets, and drum maps.

ARA support on Project Page – ARA-enabled plugins are now available as audio editors on the Project Page.

Studio One Remote update for spatial audio mixing.

Support for DAWproject file format – An open-source file exchange format has been designed to let users share sessions across multiple digital audio workstations. For the first time, users of DAWs from different manufacturers can exchange sessions in a format that includes all vital data. Starting with PreSonus and Bitwig, .dawproject will be provided as a universal import and export format.

“As the technology and culture that surrounds music and home audio changes, so do the needs of our consumers,” says Arnd Kaiser, General Manager of Software at PreSonus. “The appeal and demand for immersive audio continues to grow, but the software needed has been historically expensive and difficult to decipher.

“Our decision to make Studio One 6.5 completely integrated with Dolby Atmos at no additional cost will support both casual users who are eager to enter this new and exciting realm of audio creation, and the many audiophiles who are just as eager to consume the content that this software will help create,” Kaiser concludes.

Find out more about the Studio One 6.5 update via the PreSonus website.