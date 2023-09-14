PreSonus’ new family of Eris Studio Monitors suit all needs from beginner to pro

According to PreSonos, although not considered a tactile instrument, reference monitors are a crucial part of any studio set up and signal chain.

PreSonus has revealed a new line of Eris Studio Monitors that suit all needs and price points, from beginner to professional musician.

The tier system means that the Eris Studio Monitors will be available to any level of musician and producer, with their essential series starting at $99.00/£89.00 and the top end of their pro series retailing at $499.99/£429.00.

As PreSonos says, although they’re not considered a tactile instrument, reference monitors are a crucial part of your studio set up and signal chain. Therefore access to them, regardless of your level, is paramount.

The Essential tier offers durable, versatile, Bluetooth functionality, on-board tuning, headphone outputs, and above all else, clear sound.

As for the mid-level, there is a clear step up for those wanting a more professional sound. The Studio Series features a custom-tuned EBM waveguide, high-frequency reproduction, and robust low-end to ensure every aspect of the mix can be monitored.

The Pro tier is targeted to those looking to explore their mixes with granular precision. The Atmos-ready monitors feature a coaxial design, and have provisions for wall and ceiling mounts. This tier also includes a Eris Pro subwoofer.

“We’re very lucky to have a diverse base of users who approach sound design from wildly different vantage points. It runs the gamut from beginners all the way to leaders in the engineering space, and while some might see this as a challenge, we see it as a distinct privilege,” said Adrian Haselhuber, VP of Product Management at PreSonus Hardware.

To check out the monitors within PreSonus’ new three tiered system, you can visit Presonus’ website.