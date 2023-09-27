PreSonus and Bitwig introduce new file format which lets users share sessions across different DAWs

The new file format, known as .DAWproject, means users of DAWs from different manufacturers can exchange sessions.

You may have already caught the news that PreSonus has launched its 6.5 update for Studio One, and as part of the launch the brand is introducing a new file format which allows for the sharing of sessions across multiple DAWs.

The new file format, which reads as .DAWproject, is currently being provided across Bitwig Studio 5.09 as well as Studio One 6.5.

READ MORE: Bitwig Studio 5 continues to innovate with a new tranche of creative tools

The new .DAWproject files should contain the crucial data from your session, and bring it all over to a different DAW from another manufacturer. Information such as time, tracks, and channels, as well as note and automation data should be transferred just as they are.

Both audio and MIDI data is supported, and even plugin data used in your session can also be carried across, providing whoever you are sharing the file to has the necessary instrument and effects installed on their device too.

Bitwig has released an FAQ post on its website which answers all the important questions about the new file format. It can be used right now, and to export a project this way, Studio One users will need to go to the menu, select File, click Convert To, and then select DAWproject File. For Bitwig Studio users, go to the menu and select File, then simply choose Export DAWproject.

The process is also super straightforward to import. Just open your menu and go to File, select Open, or just drag and drop a DAWproject file onto your DAW window.

“The DAWproject format is a container that includes audio, notes and plugin data along with the project and metadata structure represented as XML data,” explains Bitwig.

“In other words, it includes all information related to time, tracks, and channels, plus all audio, note and automation data and the states of the plugins used in a file. It is designed to be adaptive to future needs and to remain compatible regardless of differences in feature-sets between various programmes.”

Find out more via this explanatory article from Bitwig.