The best President’s Day deals on headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and more

Did you think the deals season was over? Think again! We’ve rounded up the juiciest President’s Day deals from the world of music tech.

President’s Day is just around the corner, this year taking place on Monday 19 February. The holiday traditionally celebrates the birthday of the first US president, George Washington, but in modern times has become a window for music tech brands to dish out some delicious deals, just as our founding father would have wanted.

Right now is an ideal opportunity to grab a deal on a new piece of music gear, whether that’s a speaker, a pair of headphones, turntables, or audio gear.

We’ve scoured Amazon to find you the best President’s Day deals on offer, from the likes of JBL, Apple, Marshall, Soundcore and more:

JBL PartyBox 310 – $100 off

With powerful sound and dynamic light effects, the JBL PartyBox 310 lets you turn any gathering into a lively party. Its portable design, long-lasting battery, and connectivity options ensure seamless entertainment wherever you go, making it a must-buy if you want to start a party in your kitchen, but don’t need booming speakers.

It’s now available for just $399 on Amazon, down by 20 per cent from $499.

JBL Vibe Beam True Wireless Headphones – 10% off

The JBL Vibe Beam headphones offer immersive JBL Deep Bass Sound, ensuring high-quality audio. Their ergonomic design provides a comfortable fit, while being water and dust-resistant, making them suitable for all-day use. With hands-free calls enabled by VoiceAware, they’re a must-buy for those seeking reliable wireless earbuds.

These are now less than $45. Grab them via Amazon.

Marshall Woburn III Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – save $80

The Marshall Woburn III blends iconic Marshall design with exceptional audio performance. Offering Bluetooth connectivity, customisable sound settings, and a classic look, this speaker delivers immersive sound experiences in style. Its powerful drivers and fine-tuned EQ make it a must-buy for music enthusiasts seeking premium sound quality.

Now, this characterful speaker is on offer for just $499, down from $579.99. Find this deal on Amazon.

Fosi Audio BT20A Pro Amplifier Receiver – now under $80

The Fosi Audio BT20A Pro amplifier receiver combines high power output with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, delivering superior audio quality and flexibility. With its compact design, advanced features, and robust construction, it’s a must-buy for audiophiles seeking a versatile and reliable amplifier solution.

This amplifier receiver is now less than $80, down from $100, on Amazon.

Soundcore H30i Wireless On-Ear Headphones – 20% off

The Soundcore H30i headphones offer a blend of comfort, style, and exceptional sound quality. With active noise cancellation, long battery life, and customisable sound profiles, they provide an immersive listening experience. Their sleek design, ergonomic fit, and intuitive controls make them a must-buy for music enthusiasts on the go.

These are on offer for less than $32 at Amazon.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) + USB-C charging case – now $189

Do Apple’s AirPods Pro in-ear headphones really need a lengthy introduction? They’ve been the ideal accompaniment for iPhone users for years now, and although we’re on the third generation, these second-gen Apple AirPods Pro deliver high-quality audio, adaptive audio and personalised spatial audio all housed within a sturdy design all the same. This Amazon offer bundles them with a USB-C charging case, too.

Find this deal, which takes them down by 24 per cent from $249 to just $189, on Amazon.

What is President’s Day?

President’s Day, observed in the United States on the third Monday of February, commemorates the nation’s presidents, notably George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. Initially established to honour Washington’s February 22nd birthday, it later included Lincoln’s February 12th birthday, evolving to honour all presidents.

Today, it’s transformed into a major retail event in the US, becoming synonymous with significant sales across various industries, drawing eager consumers seeking discounts comparable to those of Black Friday. It’s become one of the busiest shopping periods, offering opportunities for savvy shoppers to snag deals on a wide range of products.

