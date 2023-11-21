Polyend launches the Play+ groovebox, featuring new synth engines and more upgrades

You can get a new unit for $799/€799, or upgrade from the Play for a price of $399/€399.

Polyend has announced a plus version of their sample and synth-based groovebox, Play, which made its debut at the 2022 Superboth.

The new groovebox boasts an upgraded internal architecture and a host of new features and enhancements while retaining the same sleek Play form factor of the original. Users can now enjoy stereo playback (versus the Play’s mono) and experience seamless audio streaming over USB.

According to Polyend, the Play+ comes with four new built-in synth engines for you to experiment with. The first is ACD, which harkens back to the “golden age of electronic music with its recreation of iconic single-oscillator monophonic analogue synths”.

Next, we have FAT, a powerhouse synth engine that “epitomises the lush, vintage warmth of classic analogue synthesizers”. It features a classic subtractive design with oscillators, filters, etc.

There’s also VAP, a virtual analogue polysynth that boasts a dual-oscillator architecture and a modulation matrix. Complete with multiple filter flavours and pulse width modulation, VAP allows you to sculpt intricate patterns.

The last synth engine is the cheekily named WTFM, a 2-operator FM synth engine utilising WaveTable-based oscillators driven by a 3x feedback system. The operators are based on sweeping wavetables, ranging from fundamental sine waves to harmonically rich timbres, offering a diverse tonal palette.

Every engine comes shipped with an extensive library of professionally crafted presets for you to dive into things straight out of the box.

In addition, the newly added USB audio support for multiple tracks means that up to 14 stereo audio tracks can be sent individually to your DAW. This allows users to process or mix their tracks very flexibly.

Polyend also says that more updates will be arriving on the Play+ including a built-in patch editor, new synth engines, perform mode for Synth and MIDI, and other new features.

The Play+ will cost you $799/€799. Users with the original Play can also upgrade their unit for a price of $399/€399.

Learn more at Polyend.