Plugin Boutique’s January sale sees up to 95% off plugins by Eventide, UJAM and more

The sale offers gold-standard plugins and bundles at a fraction of the price.

New year, new you – so why not bulk out your audio arsenal or totally revamp your sonic catalogue?

If you’re on the hunt for some new VST plugins, then you’re in luck. Plugin Boutique’s January sale is offering top-drawer audio plugins at a fraction of the price, with up to 95% off of more scalers, EQs, and harmonisers than you can shake a stick at.

Some of the pickings include the Universal Audio UAD Bundles Holiday Sale exclusive, which is packed out with a wide selection of bundles sampling the very best vintage gear, allowing used to capture a raw, full-bodied analogue sound. The UAD Producer Edition Crossgrade Bundle boasts 22 unique plugins, from the Moog Minimoog, Opal Morphing Synth, and the Pure Plate Reverb to add natural depth to your recordings.

Instrumentally, the bundle also has the Ravel Grand Piano, a gorgeous emulation of a Steinway Model B grand, a well as the Waterfall B3 Organ, an emulation of the classic Hammond B3 Organ and its companion Leslie 147 rotary speaker cabinet – and there’s plenty more. The sale will strip off a whopping £199.50, the bundle currently going for just £399.00.

Elsewhere, the Eventide & Newfangled Audio Manufacturer Focus sale will make mixing and mastering far easier. Select plugins are available with between 40-61% off, from the revered Blackhole (£67.96), to the lush, dynamic acoustic of Tverb (£85.16). Even the funky H910 Harmonizer, used by the likes of AC/DC to David Bowie to Frank Zappa, is up for grabs at just £110.96.

UJAM is also offering its SPARKLE 2 rhythm guitar (£16.95) and SILK (£17.00) virtual instruments for over 80% off.

For more info, head to Plugin Boutique.