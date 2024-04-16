Get Excite Audio’s VISION 4X Lite or Audified’s U78 Saturator totally free with any purchase at Plugin Boutique

Do you like free plugins? Well, have we got some information that’s about to make your day.

Over at Plugin Boutique for a limited time only, you can pick up either Excite Audio’s VISION 4X Lite visual audio analyser or Audified’s U78 Saturator totally free with any qualified purchase. And in this case, “qualified” literally means any paid product on the whole Plugin Boutique store.

So if you’ve had your eye on a new plugin or two to add to your sonic arsenal, why not add VISION 4X Lite or Audified U78 – normally priced at $59 and $39, respectively – completely free?

To whet your appetite a little, VISION 4X Lite is a powerful visual audio analysis plugin developed in partnership with Dutch electronic music trio Noisia. It features 10 colour maps for “maximum information density”, customisable frequency and dB ranges for spectral analysis, Freeze Display and Zoom-In functionality for deeper visualisation and loads more.

Meanwhile, Audified’s U78 is a simple but effective saturation tool, with a modelled tube circuit for analogue character and sound, and a simple control set with pots for gain, hi- and low-pass filters, tone and wet-to-dry mix ratio. Saturation is an excellent way to add character and sonic interest to tracks, so every producer should have a reliable saturation tool in their arsenal. Here’s your chance.

Like we say, to bag either VISION 4X Lite or the Audified U78, you simply need to buy something else from the Plugin Boutique store. That could mean you buy the lowest price item you can find just to get the free plugin, but you didn’t hear that from us.

This deal runs until the end of the month (30 April) so act fast to reap the rewards.

For more info, head to Plugin Boutique.