Level up your production this Easter with insane savings on SSL, UAD and Native Instruments plugins at Plugin Boutique

You can get discounts of up to 85% right now.

Whether you’re a bedroom producer or a professional engineer, you’re always looking to upgrade your music-making toolset. And this Easter weekend might just be the perfect time to do it, thanks to a host of ridiculously good savings over at Plugin Boutique.

Solid State Logic SSL Fusion $29.99 Sale – up to 85% off

Until 3 April, you can save up to 85% on the whole range of SSL Fusion processors, all of which were modelled after the detail delivered by their acclaimed hardware counterpart, the analogue SSL Fusion.

Universal Audio ‘UAD All Stars’ Plugins Sale – 80% off

There’s a reason why UA plugins are some of the most sought after on the market; they’re perfectly modelled on the best vintage gear and instruments used by top artists, engineers, and producers for decades. Now, the analog sound of UA plugins is available natively for Mac and Windows with no UA hardware required. Save up to 83% on a massive range of UAD plugins in Plugin Boutique’s time-limited sale until 31 March.

Sonnox Manufacturer Focus Sale – 83% off

When it comes to the plugins the pros use, Sonnox is commonly in their arsenals. And you can save up to 83% on a range of the company’s finest effects, including Voca, Claro and Inflator, and the Broadcast Plugin Bundle Upgrade from any Sonnox plugin in Plugin Boutique’s exclusive Manufacturer Focus Sale.

Native Instruments Synthesizer Bundle – 49% off

For a limited time, you can grab two classic Native Instruments synths – Massive and FM8 – along with two modern day heavyweights, TRK-01 and the modular powerhouse Blocks Prime. And the best part? It’s $49 for the lot. Considering Massive retails on the Native Instruments website for $149, that’s a pretty mad deal. Ends 29 April.

There’s also a smorgasbord of other deals available across Easter weekend. To have a browse, head to Plugin Boutique.