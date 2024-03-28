Start your Easter weekend right with Thomann’s killer 70th Anniversary offers on synths, controllers and studio gear

On the first of each month this year, Thomann is unloading juicy deals on music tech. April’s lot includes a limited edition synth and a stunning audio interface at half price.

Thomann celebrates its 70th anniversary this year, having been a leading retailer of music equipment since 1954.

The German retailer is honouring this platinum milestone by offering exclusive, rotating deals all year round. On the first of each month, you can expect a refreshed wedge of new deals on loads of items, including synths, keyboards, controllers and audio interfaces.

But there’s also a host of excellent deals to be had all year round. They had to go big for their 70th, right? Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best offers you can snap up right now, including a snazzy audio interface from Steinberg, a limited-edition desktop monophonic synth from Waldorf and more. Thomann and Arturia have even co-launched a limited edition take on its flagship controller, just to spice things up even more.

Steinberg UR12 Black – now less than £40

Possibly one of the coolest-looking audio interfaces on the market, the black edition of Steinberg’s UR12, with its matte black housing and reddish gold front panel, is a thing of beauty.

This is a compact audio interface with 2-in/2-out USB 2.0 connectivity, 24-bit/192 kHz resolution, D-PRE mic preamp, Hi-Z input, and Cubase AI software compatibility.

If you’re looking for a new I/O, you’ve come to the right place. Thomann has slashed the cost of the UR12 Black by 50 per cent, making it less than £40!

Find this at Thomann.

AKAI Professional MPK 261 – 39% off

The AKAI Professional MPK 261 is a MIDI keyboard controller featuring 61 semi-weighted keys, 16 RGB-illuminated MPC-style pads, and comprehensive software integration for music production.

One unique feature of the AKAI Professional MPK 261 is its integration with AKAI’s MPC software, so you can seamlessly incorporate the renowned MPC workflow, adopted by the likes of J Dilla, into your music production process.

Right now until stocks last, Thomann is cutting 39 per cent off the original price of this controller, making it just £259 down from £429.

Take advantage of this exclusive offer at Thomann.

Waldorf Pulse 2 Limited Edition

The Waldorf Pulse 2 is a compact analogue monophonic desktop synth with three oscillators, dual analogue filters, extensive modulation options, and a comprehensive interface. One unique feature of this synth is its paraphonic mode, allowing for the simultaneous articulation of multiple notes.

This limited edition model comes in a striking blue, donning an LCD display and a distinctive modulation matrix. This modulation matrix provides flexible control over 16 modulation slots, so you can assign various sources such as LFOs, envelopes, and controllers to manipulate parameters like oscillator pitch, filter cutoff, and more.

We’re actually unsure of the discount on price here, but, with a quick look, we can see that the original Pulse 2 goes for £384 on Andertons, so the price tag of £349 is certainly tempting.

Find it at Thomann.

Arturia Keystep Thomann 70th Anniversary Edition

Well, this one’s not strictly an offer, but it’s most definitely worthy of a mention. Thomann has teamed up with Arturia to deliver the brand’s flagship Keystep controller, but with a different look and feel.

Offering a refresh from its two standard white or black colourways, this limited edition unit now sports matte black casing, with Thomann’s signature teal colour acting as a background for the effects behind bright blue knobs. Above the 32 velocity-sensitive slim keys, the controller’s MIDI, gate and swing information have also been coloured with a distinctive blue, adding a pop of colour.

Find it at Thomann.

These deals are in place until stocks last. Find more offers at Thomann.